Ariel Investments LLC Has $33.59 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $33,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,628.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

BIO traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $722.77. The stock had a trading volume of 83,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,567. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $776.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $673.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $507.22 and a 1-year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

