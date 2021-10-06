Ariel Investments LLC Has $39.54 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,307 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.34% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $39,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 583,818 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 292.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 493,666 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $25,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,547. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

