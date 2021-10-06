Ariel Investments LLC Has $60.85 Million Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Korn Ferry worth $60,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Korn Ferry by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 528,257 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,126,000 after purchasing an additional 374,501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,496,000 after purchasing an additional 167,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth $7,237,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $757,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,255 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.46. 273,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,737. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $77.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

