Ariel Investments LLC Has $70.48 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,208 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of The Charles Schwab worth $70,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,688 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 235,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 335,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $5,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,823,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.71. 5,664,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $77.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.84.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.