Ariel Investments LLC Has $76.15 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,568,761 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,672 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.65% of BorgWarner worth $76,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BorgWarner by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

NYSE:BWA traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. 2,471,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

