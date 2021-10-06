Ariel Investments LLC Increases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the period. The J. M. Smucker accounts for about 1.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 1.25% of The J. M. Smucker worth $174,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

SJM traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.18. 920,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

