Ariel Investments LLC Increases Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227,071 shares during the period. ViacomCBS comprises about 1.3% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.46% of ViacomCBS worth $134,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,938 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 440,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,070 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 39,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.17. 9,128,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,351,621. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

