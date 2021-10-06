Ariel Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of The Middleby worth $30,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Middleby by 1.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Middleby by 300.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in The Middleby by 5.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Middleby by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Middleby by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $177,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $171.65. 354,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,639. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $97.66 and a 12 month high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

