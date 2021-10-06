Ariel Investments LLC Invests $165.24 Million in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,313,819 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $165,236,000. ADT makes up 1.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 1.87% of ADT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,615. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.20.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. ADT’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

ADT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

