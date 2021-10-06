Ariel Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,735 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.66% of Amdocs worth $67,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,936,000 after buying an additional 495,638 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 11.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 66.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 380,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,874. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.34.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

