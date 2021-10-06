Ariel Investments LLC Purchases 13,197 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.49% of CBRE Group worth $140,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,431. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $101.66. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

