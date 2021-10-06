Ariel Investments LLC Purchases 310,333 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,333 shares during the quarter. Mattel accounts for 3.0% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 4.48% of Mattel worth $313,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mattel by 57.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 6.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Mattel by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $306,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

MAT traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.85. 2,064,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,529. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

