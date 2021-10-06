Ariel Investments LLC Purchases 387,538 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,121 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,538 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Credicorp worth $92,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Credicorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAP traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.13. 255,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.84.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.80%.

BAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

