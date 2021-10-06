Ariel Investments LLC Purchases 626,622 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626,622 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Entertainment makes up 2.5% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned 13.27% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $269,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.53. 338,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,124. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.88. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSGE. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

