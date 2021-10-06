Ariel Investments LLC Purchases 969 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises about 2.3% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned 1.82% of Mohawk Industries worth $241,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.62.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.12. The stock had a trading volume of 491,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,088. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

