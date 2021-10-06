Ariel Investments LLC Purchases 99,895 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,783,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,895 shares during the quarter. Stericycle comprises 2.5% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned 4.12% of Stericycle worth $270,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,857,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,560,000 after acquiring an additional 129,543 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stericycle by 20.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,530,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after buying an additional 362,393 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Stericycle by 22.0% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,740,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,542,000 after buying an additional 314,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Stericycle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,960,000 after buying an additional 274,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.24. 446,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,310. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.63 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

