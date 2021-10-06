Ariel Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $127,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of AMG traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.38. The company had a trading volume of 184,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,017. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.59. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.76 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

