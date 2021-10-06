Ariel Investments LLC Sells 1,362,572 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,750,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362,572 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 6.02% of Meredith worth $119,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 89.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 51,040 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,188,000 after purchasing an additional 345,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Meredith stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 729,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDP. lifted their price target on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

