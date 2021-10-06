Ariel Investments LLC Sells 146,256 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,256 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Equity Commonwealth worth $36,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,799,000 after purchasing an additional 848,426 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 186.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 599.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 136,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 117,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,408. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -154.81 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

