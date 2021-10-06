Ariel Investments LLC Sells 17,144 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,144 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 1.8% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.72% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $190,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

LH stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.41. 449,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,415. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.66. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $190.00 and a 12 month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

