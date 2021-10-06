Ariel Investments LLC Sells 18,205 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,205 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.34% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $54,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $114.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,829. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.31 and its 200-day moving average is $119.40. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

