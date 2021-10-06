Ariel Investments LLC Sells 208,150 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,580,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 208,150 shares during the quarter. Core Laboratories makes up 1.3% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 7.73% of Core Laboratories worth $139,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLB traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.64. 1,105,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,789. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

CLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.