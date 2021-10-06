Ariel Investments LLC Sells 22,209 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,209 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $97,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

GS stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.