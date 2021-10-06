Ariel Investments LLC Sells 260,762 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,998,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,762 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 3.7% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Philip Morris International worth $396,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.64. 3,309,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,485. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.71. The stock has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.