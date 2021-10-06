Ariel Investments LLC Sells 31,344 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,344 shares during the quarter. Snap-on makes up approximately 2.1% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned 1.86% of Snap-on worth $224,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,028,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Snap-on by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,842,000 after buying an additional 110,140 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 502,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,166,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $216.11. The company had a trading volume of 359,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.82 and a 200-day moving average of $229.92. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.