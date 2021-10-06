Ariel Investments LLC Sells 64,953 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,953 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of Aflac worth $79,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Aflac by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,516,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,380,000 after buying an additional 1,041,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aflac by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after buying an additional 916,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,421,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,737,000 after buying an additional 602,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.