Ariel Investments LLC Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126,655 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $38,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $8,692,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,081,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583,224. The stock has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.