Ariel Investments LLC Trims Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.88% of Vail Resorts worth $111,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,958,000 after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,476 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 186.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after acquiring an additional 235,966 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $104,365,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.52. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.34 and a 52 week high of $353.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 127.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 110.34%.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.