Arion (ARION) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $56,892.33 and approximately $6.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00059173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00096993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00128923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.98 or 0.99874867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.51 or 0.06332606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,751,220 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.