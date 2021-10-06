Arionum Trading 31.4% Higher This Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $87,319.68 and $63.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,674.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,537.85 or 0.06470701 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.01 or 0.00321918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $605.02 or 0.01106585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00098720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.32 or 0.00523684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.70 or 0.00361587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.18 or 0.00272844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.