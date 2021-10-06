Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $143,865.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $143,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.54, for a total transaction of $154,098.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $158,496.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $9.23 on Tuesday, hitting $352.95. The company had a trading volume of 343,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,531. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.35 and a 12-month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1,179.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 55,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

