Aritzia (ATZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$246.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.20 million.

Get Aritzia alerts:

ATZ stock opened at C$41.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.79. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$16.85 and a twelve month high of C$43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.11.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Aritzia to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.