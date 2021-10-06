Aritzia (ATZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$246.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.20 million.
ATZ stock opened at C$41.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.79. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$16.85 and a twelve month high of C$43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.11.
In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.