Ark (ARK) Price Hits $1.66 on Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00003027 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $219.93 million and approximately $38.03 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,404,516 coins and its circulating supply is 132,283,619 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

