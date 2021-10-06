ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $22,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.95. 484,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,538,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.31 and a 200 day moving average of $118.38. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $89.39 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

