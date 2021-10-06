ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,204 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 2.01% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $120,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,089,000 after acquiring an additional 295,341 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 147,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after acquiring an additional 133,435 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $21,369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 92,589 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.34. 636,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,038. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $109.56 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.49.

