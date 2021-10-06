Arqma (ARQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $578,334.86

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $578,334.86 and $4,808.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,263.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.80 or 0.06497612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.15 or 0.00329605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.43 or 0.01122686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00099184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.76 or 0.00524332 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.68 or 0.00363132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.68 or 0.00276284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,942,145 coins and its circulating supply is 10,897,602 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

