Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.60% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVL opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Arrival has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $37.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,938,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Arrival in the first quarter worth approximately $83,061,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the first quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Arrival during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

