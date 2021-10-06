Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Raised by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.06% of Arrow Electronics worth $86,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.66. 3,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average is $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.