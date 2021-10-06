ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Short Interest Down 20.4% in September

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARYD. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth about $10,473,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,335,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,234,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,699,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter worth $5,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARYD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 26,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,260. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

