Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 842,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.23. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Robison Hays III purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,295.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.