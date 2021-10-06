Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,600 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 248,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.1 days.

ASHTF stock remained flat at $$74.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $83.41.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

