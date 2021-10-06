Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.28 Million

Analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will post sales of $17.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.20 million to $17.35 million. Asure Software reported sales of $16.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $71.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.98 million to $72.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $78.26 million, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $78.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,524 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,099,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 70,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

ASUR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. 16,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $169.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.16. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.75.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.