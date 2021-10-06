Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Shares Up 0.9%

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 321 ($4.19) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.18). Approximately 224,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 365,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317 ($4.14).

ATYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £456.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 313.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 318.47.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

