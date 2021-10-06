Atheios (ATH) Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 60.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. Atheios has a market cap of $72,337.78 and approximately $240.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 91.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 48,129,408 coins and its circulating supply is 43,985,787 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

