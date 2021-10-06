Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 303.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ACAHU stock remained flat at $$9.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,091. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.