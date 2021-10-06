Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.99. 4,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 104.73 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,154 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 112,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

