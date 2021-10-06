AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,893 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AT&T by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after buying an additional 5,227,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after buying an additional 3,240,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.11. 2,547,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,450,273. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

