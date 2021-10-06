AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Short Interest Update

AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,800 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the August 31st total of 709,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 384.9 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded AusNet Services to a “hold” rating and set a $2.41 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.41.

Shares of SAUNF remained flat at $$1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. AusNet Services has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

AusNet Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Growth and Future Networks. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users.

