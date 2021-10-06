Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CVE:XLY) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 1,630,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,248,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XLY. ATB Capital raised shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James set a C$0.40 price target on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.