Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Stock Price Down 2%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)’s share price traded down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.88. 30,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 344,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm has a market cap of $75.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative net margin of 821.04% and a negative return on equity of 255.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avalon GloboCare by 628.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 439,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare during the second quarter worth $139,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalon GloboCare by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 60,117 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare during the second quarter worth $41,000. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating; Medical Related Consulting Services; and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.